Robert Eugene Cavitt, 68, of Hardin, died on Monday, May 25, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by two sons, Timothy Cavitt of Hardin and Jason Cavitt of Benton; a daughter, Amanda Cavitt of Hardin; three brothers, Kayo Cavitt of Livingston County, and Joel Cavitt and Jeff Cavitt, both of Paducah; a sister, Leeanna Fondaw of Indiana; six grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, H.T. Cavitt Jr. and Gracie Burton Cavitt; a brother; and a sister.
There will be no services.
Marshall County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
