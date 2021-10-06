BOAZ — Robert G. Cannon, 88, of Boaz, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a farmer and worked as a laborer for the Local Union #1214.
He is survived by
his wife of 68 years, Gloria Sanderson Cannon; his son, Minvel Cannon; three grandsons, Jesse Cannon, Trad Cannon and Trent Cannon, all of Boaz.
He was preceded in death by a sister. His parents were Jesse and Leon Cannon.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Diggs Chapel (Kansas Cemetery) in Melber.
Friends may call 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home..
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to: Kansas Cemetery Fund, 10662 ST RT 945 Boaz, KY 42027.
You can send a message to the family, share a hug or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
