Robert “Bobby” Lowe, 83, of West Paducah, Kentucky passed away peacefully at home with his boots on ready to go to the farm, at 2:06 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
Bobby was born on Friday, Nov. 12, 1937, in Paducah, to Robert and Effie Lowe. He was a graduate of Augusta Tilghman High School and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He retired in 2016 after 55 years of employment with CCMA Metals. He was a member of Olivet Baptist Church.
Mr. Lowe is survived by his wife Elaine Grace Rose Lowe, with whom he would have celebrated 60 years of marriage on Sunday Oct. 3, 2021; his daughter, Alicia Turner (Larry) of West Paducah; his son, Dewaine Lowe (Michelle) of Paducah; his sister, Lula Belle Collins of Paducah; his brother, Ray Nelson Lowe (Thelma) of Paducah; his grandchildren, Lauren Kennady, Hillary Bell, Shelby McCutchen, and Rachel Lowe.
Mr. Lowe was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Louie Lowe and Effie Mae Hatton Lowe.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Tommy Tucker officiating. Burial will follow at Palestine Cemetery.
Visitation will be from noon — 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to God’s Appalachian Partnership, PO Box 704, McDowell, KY 41647. You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message, or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
