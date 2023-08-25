EDDYVILLE — Robert “Bobby” Burchett, 85, of Eddyville, passed away Aug. 21, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Bobby was born Oct. 18, 1937, to the late Carrol Franklin Burchett and Betty Irene Lewis Oliver. He was a state engineer for the Kentucky Department of Highways and was a member of Princeton Church of Christ. Bobby enjoyed working on the farm, traveling out west, fishing and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lanene Burd Burchett of Eddyville; daughters, Rhonda (Steve) Bloemer of Kuttawa, Laurie (Don) Osborne of Eddyville; son, Kyle (Masae) Burchett of Lexington; grandchildren, Emily (Joey) Jones, Daniel Bloemer, Aaron Osborne, Noelle Burchett, Marley Burchett, Luke Burchett, Rio Burchett and Rei Burchett; great-grandchildren, Graham Jones and Henley Jones; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert Kevin Burchett and sister, Jewell Murphy Jewell.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 at Lakeland Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 at Lakeland Funeral Home with Randall Phillips and Bobby Cummins officiating. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery in Lyon County.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Potter’s Children’s Home, 2350 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101 and Friendship Cemetery, c/o Lanene Burchett, 5346 State Route 730 E, Eddyville, KY 42038.
