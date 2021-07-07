Robert “Bob” Walker, 89, of Paducah, passed away at 10:53 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at his home with his family at his side. Bob was a member of the Lone Oak First Baptist Church. Bob was a 1950 graduate of Reidland High School, a Kentucky Colonel, and a veteran of the United States Navy. He was the owner/operator of Walker Dental Lab from which he retired. Bob loved to play golf, watch University of Kentucky basketball, and for the last 10 years loved taking care of his dog, “Chloe,” that was always at his side.
Survivors include two daughters, Debbie (Mike) Baker and Dianne (Steve) Pirtle, all of Paducah; two grandchildren, Shanna Monroe of Fishers, Indiana, and Shane Pirtle of Paducah; four great-grandchildren, Noah Monroe, Austin Monroe, Hailey Monroe and Whitney Monroe; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were his wife, Myra Dell Mohler Walker; parents, Wilford B. Walker and Lillian Elizabeth Wood Walker; great-grandson, Wyatt Monroe; one brother, James Edward Walker.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. Private family services and burial will take place with U.S. Navy military rites and Dr. Dan Summerlin officiating.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Lone Oak First Baptist Church Building Fund, 3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003; Mercy Health Lourdes Hospice, PO Box 7100, Paducah, KY, 42002-7100; or the Wounded Warrior Project, 2223 Rosa Parks Blvd, Suite 301, Nashville, TN 37203.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
