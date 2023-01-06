MURRAY — Robert “Bob” Saywell, Jr., 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Passion and Purpose Homecare Assisted Living for our Seniors in Almo.

Mr. Saywell was born on Jan. 22, 1937, in Florence Alabama, to the late Robert S. Saywell, Sr. and Ellen (Mapes) Saywell. He was a retired Methodist minister having served at several churches and was a United States Army Veteran. Bob loved to tell a good clean joke, was a Kentucky Colonel, and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Murray.

