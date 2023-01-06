MURRAY — Robert “Bob” Saywell, Jr., 85, of Murray, Kentucky, died on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Passion and Purpose Homecare Assisted Living for our Seniors in Almo.
Mr. Saywell was born on Jan. 22, 1937, in Florence Alabama, to the late Robert S. Saywell, Sr. and Ellen (Mapes) Saywell. He was a retired Methodist minister having served at several churches and was a United States Army Veteran. Bob loved to tell a good clean joke, was a Kentucky Colonel, and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Murray.
Survivors include his wife, Doris (Waltmon) Saywell; they married on June 23, 1961, in West Paducah, Kentucky; two daughters, Mary Ruth Saywell of Murray, Kentucky and Glenda Covey and husband Keith of Murray, Kentucky; as well as two grandchildren, Jesse Covey of Murray, Kentucky and Katelyn Jones and husband Robert of Elkton, Kentucky.
A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rev. Jim Stahler and Rev. David Allbritten officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Spring United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Lake Shore Camp & Retreat Center, 1458 Pilot Knob Rd., Eva, Tennessee 38333.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Saywell, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
