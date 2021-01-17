Robert “Bob” Roethemeyer, 86, of Paducah, passed away at 1:25 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. He was a native of Illinois and retired from Illinois Central Railroad as a painter of engines and boxcars. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was baptized at the Evangelical & Reformed Church, St. Peters Congregation in Centralia, Illinois.
Survivors include his wife, Ruby Cunningham Roethemeyer; two sons, Robert “Bob” Roethemeyer and partner, Greg Crutchfield, of Franklin, Tennessee, and Brian Roethemeyer of Paducah; one stepdaughter, Donna Faye (Dave) Clinton of Paducah; one stepson, Glen Thomas Duckett Jr. of Paducah; two sisters, Millie Conner of Carlisle, Illinois, and Verlaine Featherling of Centralia, Illinois; one brother, Charles “Chuck” Roethemeyer of Centralia, Illinois; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were his wife, Maida Roethemeyer; parents, August Heinrich Roethemeyer and Ella Louise Lunte Roethemeyer; one son, Chris Roethemeyer; and one stepson, Timothy Earl Duckett.
Memorial graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Ledbetter with the Rev. Dennis Lawrence officiating. There will be no visitation.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
