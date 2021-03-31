Robert “Bob” Pedersen, 75, of Paducah, formerly of Naperville, Illinois, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Bob was born in Elmwood Park, Illinois, on April 20, 1945, to the late Lawrence and Mildred Pedersen. Bob graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor’s degree in Business. While at Purdue he was a member of the Crew team, Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity, served on the President’s Council, and was awarded the prestigious Hovde Award. Upon graduation, Bob embarked on a career path that led to jobs with Sherman Williams, Continental Can, Pepsico, and Interlake before moving to Paducah in 1996 to serve as Chairman, President & CEO of VMV Paducahbilt, now known as NRE Paducah, where he still served as a consultant. After moving to Paducah, he immediately fell in love with his community and was working to preserve the old railroad shop building for the Paducah Historical Society to beautify Paducah’s appeal and add jobs to his town. He was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church and had been honored as a Kentucky Colonel.
Bob was a man of many passions. He enjoyed being on his boat at Kentucky Lake, taking long drives, traveling for family vacations, and golfing. During his young working career, he was a former runner, avid historian, and devoted fan of the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, and Chicago Bulls. While each of these hobbies had a large part of his heart, they all paled in comparison to the passion he had for his family. He was an admiring husband, loving father and devoted grandfather. He could always be found on the sidelines coaching his sons in basketball, baseball, or football and would travel any distance to catch a game his grandchildren were playing in. When not spending time with his kids and grandkids, he would be found driving his golf cart on the golf course with his wife or taking walks with his beloved black labs, Bailey and Lucy.
Professionally, Bob was known for his incredible work ethic and his desire to always go above and beyond. Personally, he was a golden human being with an ever-present smile. His family will remember him for his strength, warmth, and kind heart.
Bob is survived by his wife of 47 years, Carolyn; sons, Bob Pedersen II (Jessica) of Paducah; John Pedersen (Charlotte) of Austin, Texas; daughter, Michelle Monico (Nathan) of Naperville, Illinois; five grandchildren, Carter Pedersen (8), Ryan Pedersen (8), Caden Pedersen (4), Justin Pedersen (3) and Olivia Monico (2); mother-in-law, Wanda Hundley of Paducah and brother-in-law, Gordon Thoren of Paducah.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Mildred Pedersen; sister, Bonnie Thoren; nephew, Scott Thoren and father-in-law, John Hundley.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Bob Martin officiating.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue; Dallas, Texas; or the Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513; or St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
