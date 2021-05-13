Robert “Bob” Little, 93, of Paducah, passed away at 5:44 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah. Bob was a long-time member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church and a retiree of Martin Marietta (1951-1993) where he was a Cascade Operator. Bob enjoyed doing many things which included working on cars, electrical, plumbing, woodworking, fixing appliances, magic, reading, fishing, walking, flying model airplanes, self-taught himself to use the computer. He loved making homemade ice cream. One of his good stories was surviving hitting a tree head-on while driving home from work when he was 50 years old and still lived to be 93 years old. Bob had a good sense of humor and never met a stranger. Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Bob enjoyed spoiling his only grandchild, Kathan.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Sue Marrs Little; one daughter, Sondra K. Clark and husband, John of Paducah; one son, Kevin Little of Birmingham, Alabama; one sister, Sharon Tinsley and husband PJ; one grandchild, Kathan Sean Ferren of Paducah; several nieces and nephews
Preceding in death were one son, Keith Little; parents, Melvin Little and Golda Redfearn Little; two brothers, Dene Little and Marvin Little.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021, at the Milner & Orr Funeral of Paducah with Dr. Dan Summerlin officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery with Navy Military Honors.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021, at the funeral home.
