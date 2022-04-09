METROPOLIS, Ill. — Robert “Bob” Eugene Walters, Sr., 75 of Metropolis, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Stokes officiating. Burial will follow in Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Bob retired as a Union Inside Wireman from the IBEW Local 702. Bob loved traveling and was able to visit 47 of the 50 states, fishing, golfing, and camping with his family and friends.
Bob is survived by his wife of 26 years, Cheryl Walters; one daughter, Angie (Bruce George) Walters of Metropolis; son, Bobby Walters Metropolis; stepson, Jason (Brandye) Krueger; three grandchildren, Darion George, Bryce George and Taylor Walters of Metropolis; step grandsons, Zack and Jake Krueger; great grandson, Raylan George of Metropolis; sister, Margie (Ronald) Smith of Metropolis; brother, Lanny (Jean) Walters of Metropolis; sister-in-law, Mary Walters of Marion; several nephews and favorite nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence “Curly” and Violet (Nannie) Walters; first wife, Peggy (Davis) Walters; one brother, Jim Walters; one niece, Karen Logeman; one nephew, Jeff Walters.
A visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home on Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Memorials may be given in Bob’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Pallbearers will be Steve Walters, Mike Walters, Tom Walters, Darion George, Bryce George, and Duane Johnson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
