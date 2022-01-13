LEDBETTER — Robert “Bob” Corder, 73, passed away on Jan. 9, 2022, in his home in Ledbetter. In his life, Robert worked as a manager at VMV/ Illinois Central Railroad. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and drawing.
Robert is survived by his wife, Charlene Corder; his two daughters, Lori Corder and Stacey (Scott) Turner; his sister, Beverly (Larry) Garland; his grandchildren, Ashley (Clint) Sunderland, Dylan Holt, Hunter Holt, and Joshua Turner; and several nieces and nephews.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Bobby and Mackie Corder; and his brother, James “Jimmy” Corder.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 15, 2022, at Smithland Second Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Smithland Second Baptist Activity Building.
Smith Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
