OWENSBORO — Robert “Bob” Childers, 71, of Owensboro, passed away July 14, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born December 2, 1948, in McCracken County, to the late Robert and Elsie Childers. Bob had been a member of Pleasant Valley Community Church since it opened in 2006. He loved God, his family, and serving others. Bob will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Bob was preceded in death by his sisters, Carol Buchanan and Louise Shaw; and his brothers, Louis Hodges and Harold Hodges.
He is survived by his wife of almost 38 years, Jossie Dismore Childers; his daughters, Melissa (Scott) Vargason and Tina (Bobby) Scott; his grandchildren, Logan (Kelsey) Vargason, Lindsey (Brice) Vargason Duncan, Lathan Vargason, Justin (Nikki) Scott, Preston Scott, and Lakin (Denzil) Scott; and his great-grandchildren, Tayden, Raylan, Adyson, Jessalynn, Liam, and Clover.
The funeral service will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Pleasant Valley Community Church, with visitation from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service should be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends should wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Pleasant Valley Community Church, 800 Pleasant Valley Road, Owensboro, KY 42303 or to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages of condolence for the family of Bob Childers may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
