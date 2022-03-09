MESA, Ariz. — Robert (Bob) Carpenter, 84, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2022, in Mesa.
He was born to Elza and Virginia Carpenter in Ford, Kentucky, in 1937. Bob worked hard all his life and was a wonderful husband and father. His favorite past times were fishing, reading, talking politics, and ending up in Facebook jail. In 1957, Bob married the love of his life, his best friend, Georgia (Libby) Little and they were lucky to have celebrated over 64 years together.
Bob is survived by his wife Libby; son, Robert (Russel) Carpenter (Kathy) of Nashville, Tennessee; daughter, Tonya (Chris) Hughes of Mesa, Arizona. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
