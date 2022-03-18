Robert “Bo” Epple, 91, of Paducah, passed away at his home on at 7:33 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Robert was born in Warner, Oklahoma, on April 28, 1930 to Henry and Betty Epple. He served his country as a medic in the U.S. Army, and retired after 35 years as a Chemical Operator with Air Products in Calvert City. He was a member of the Bethel Tabernacle congregation since 1985, serving as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and singing and playing guitar. He said of himself that “God is first, family is second and music is third in my life.”
Music played an important part of Robert’s personal identity and Christian ministry. Everyone who knew him well could always find him picking and singing his favorite songs, which ranged from Western Swing to classic country to gospel. He passed along his love of music to many generations of family and friends and must be thrilled to be playing that golden guitar in Heaven that never needs tuning.
His passions included keeping a beautiful yard, gardening, and fishing with dear friends. Neighbors became friends; he never met a stranger. He was quick to share his testimony with everyone.
Mr. Epple is survived by his wife of 69 years, Naomi Ruth Reese Epple; his sons, Erwin Epple (Fumiyo) of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Dwayne Epple of Longmont, Colorado; his grandchildren, Max Epple (fiancée, Temple Shaw), Robert Lockhart (Lori) and Chanda Pressley (Leland); his great grandchildren, Michael, Victoria, Dillon, Addison and Parker; and his brother, Lawrence Edward Epple (Barbara) of Shawnee, Oklahoma.
Mr. Epple was preceded in death by his parents, Henry August Epple and Betty Isabell Johnson Epple; his granddaughter, Caitlin; and his sisters, Betty Jo Webb and Josephine Carroll.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Richard Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at Brook Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Bethel Tabernacle, 2100 Bridge St. Paducah, KY 42003; or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 2167, Lexington, KY 40588.
You may leave a message of condolence and light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com.
