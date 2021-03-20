Robert Lynn Beasley, 80, of Paducah, died at 3:21 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Beasley was a member of Little Union Missionary Baptist Church in Bandana and retired from Westvaco as a power control supervisor.
He is survived by daughters Shirley O’Bryan and LaDora Patterson, both of Paducah, Joyce Buchanan of Blue Ridge, Georgia, Juanita Ling of Hinesville, Georgia, and Alecia Porter of Nashville, Tennessee; a son, James Beasley of Paducah; a brother, Charles Edward Beasley of Paducah; 21 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers. His parents were Bertrand Beasley and Marjorie Hall Beasley.
Private graveside services are scheduled for Wednesday, March 24, 2021, with the Rev. Grayling Baucom officiating.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
