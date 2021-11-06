Robert Charles “Bob” Bartlett, 77, of Paducah, died at Providence Pointe Healthcare Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
He was a member
of Plumber and Pipefitter Local 184.
He was a member
at Victory Baptist Church and a UK Wildcat fan.
Bob is survived by his three sons: Robert L. Bartlett (Brittney), of Paducah, Sean A. Bartlett, of Paducah, and Darrin J. Bartlett (Candie), of Paducah; one sister, Betty Leneave, of Paducah; and one grandchild: Bryanne Daniell Bartlett.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Claudette Odell Bartlett; and one brother. His parents were John Albert and Hilda E. Bowling Bartlett.
Funeral services will be held at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, with Rev. Homer Fletcher officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery in Paducah.
Friends may call from 5 — 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Paducah chapter of Disabled American Veterans, 1133
Murray Ave, Paducah, KY 42003 or to
Victory Baptist
Church, 1020 Smith Ave, Paducah, KY 42003.
