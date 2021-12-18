MAYFIELD — Robert Baldree, 87, of Mayfield, died at 12:47 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11,2021 at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church and a Pipefitter Engineer.
He is survived by his wife- Jean LaNeave Baldree, of Mayfield; two daughters- Leah Cotton, of Belleville, Illinois, and Jeanie Huckstep, of Batavia, New York, and his son- Aaron Baldree, of Mayfield; three sisters- Gloria Simmons, of Paducah, Judy Waggoner, of Paducah, and Shelia Ebert, of Gainesville, Florida; and 4 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents- G.B. Baldree and Dorothy Morrow; a son- George Baldree; and a grandson- Jacob Cotton.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.