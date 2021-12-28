MURRAY — Robert Eugene Badger, 91, of Murray, died at 4:11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by son, Robert Eugene Badger Jr. His parents were Herman Eugene Badger and Mary Roads Badger.
He is survived by daughter, Christy Watkins; son, Michael Badger; sister, Virginia Fields; and four grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at the Hicks Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. Friends wishing to attend may meet the family at the cemetery.
Online condolences: www.yorkfunerahome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
