Robert “Bobby Joe” Attebury, 79, of Paducah, died Monday, July 11, 2022 at his home.
Robert was a draftsman at CTS in Paducah.
Robert is survived by two cousins, Walter Beasley and Harold Dacus.
His parents were Joe and Bernice Attebury.
Per his wishes, no services are scheduled.
Memorial donations may be made to the McCracken County Humane Society.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
