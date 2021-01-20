MAYFIELD — Robbie G. Mullins, 84, of Mayfield, passed away at 9:55 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the Mayfield Health & Rehab Facility.
She was a member of the Trace Creek Baptist Church, and a retired School Bus Driver having drove for Hickman County and Graves County School Systems.
Mrs. Mullins is survived by her two daughters, Melissa (Shane) Ray of Mayfield, and Debra (the late Roger) Jackson of Mayfield; one brother, Danny (the late Dana) Mullins of Mayfield; two sisters, Anita (the late Billie) Prince of Fulgham, and Bonnie (Floyd) Garland of Dublin; three grandchildren, Jessica (Brandon) Henson, Heather (Josh) Gregory, and Brandon (Angel) Ray all of Mayfield; five great-grandchildren, Kyler Henson, Keely Henson, Emma Gregory, Maxwell Linton, and Mikaela Ray.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred “Pit” & Lela Pittman Mullins; two sisters, Monette Parker and Dorothy (Bill) Prince; one infant brother, Wayne Howard Mullins; one granddaughter, Kristian Lynn Ray Linton; and her son-in-law, Roger Dale Jackson.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Rev. Ronnie Stinson, Sr. and Rev. Ronnie Stinson, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Little Obion Cemetery. Friends may call after 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The ALS Association, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022.
The family asks that all visitors please wear masks on Thursday to the visitation and funeral.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.