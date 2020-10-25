SHARPE — Robbie Jean Culp, 86, of Sharpe, died Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She a retired Assistant Manager of Lake Chem Federal Credit Union in Calvert City. She was an active member of Southland Baptist Temple
She is survived by two daughters, Glenda Russell and Gloria Mathis, both of Benton; one brother, Jerry Powers of Paducah; one sister, Clara Culp of Benton; five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews and cousins.
Robbie was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Ray and Jewell Mae (Irvan) Powers; husband of 54 years, Billy Eugene Culp; one son, Jeff Culp; one sister and four brothers.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020, in the chapel of Collier Funeral Home in Benton with Cheyenne Koch, Ryan Mathis, and Samuel Lanham officiating. Interment will follow at Fooks Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the funeral home.
A stream of the service will be available by accessing her obituary at www.collierfuneralhome.com.
