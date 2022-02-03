Rita M. Williams, 90, of Paducah, died at 10:52 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Providence Pointe Healthcare.
She was employed as a Bookeeper during her working years. She was of the Catholic faith.
She is survived by her step daughter, Vicki Williams Tracy, of Paducah; her grandchildren, Leigh Turner (Charles) and Jessica Geraci (Sal); her great grandchildren; and several sisters-in-law.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Houston Williams; and one brother, Tommy Lambert. Her parents were Thomas and Bernice Lambert
Graveside services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Lake Memorial Gardens in Tiptonville, Tennessee, with Patrick Hirtz officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 5645 Blandville Road, Paducah KY 42001.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com
and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
