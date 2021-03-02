NEW CONCORD — Rita Prater, 56, of New Concord, died at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at her home.
She is survived by three sons, Clint Moryl, Jeff Moryl and Jordan Bryant; two sisters, Melissa Alexander and Carol McClain; a brother, Larry Salmon; and five grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a brother. Her parents were Gerald McClain and Joyce Bishop Robinson.
Friends may call 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home in Murray.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.