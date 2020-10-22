MAYFIELD — Rita Pearce, 70 of Mayfield passed away at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday October 20, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital.
She was a member of the Independent Bible Methodist Church in Pryorsburg.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Pearce; a son, Chad (Christine) Pearce of Mayfield; a sister, Ruby Bennett of Mayfield; four grandchildren, Katie Clapp, Hunter Pearce, Emily Courtney and Whitney Courtney; two great-grandchildren, Riley and Blake Clapp;
She was preceded in death by her parents, M. B. and Novalee Swaner Stephenson; two sisters, Dean Henson and Elwanda Arnett.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday October 23, 2020, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Rev. Mickey Fowler officiating, burial will follow in the Mt. Olive Methodist Church Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5 — 8 p.m. Thursday at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Pallbearers will be Gayle Clapp, Allen Clark, Dennis Luckey, Floyd Luckey, Gary Dowdy and Richard Crider. Honorary pallbearers will be Ken Hale, James Stanfield, Greg Morris, Troy Hutson and Steve Freeman.
Family request donations to Independent Bible Methodist Church Building Fund C/O Mickey Fowler 4072 S R 440 Hickory, KY 42051.
