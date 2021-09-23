CUNNINGHAM — Rita June Raburn Gourley, 71, of Cunningham, passed away Sept. 21, 2021, at her home.
Rita was born March 21, 1950, to the late Clovis and Ruth Reeves Raburn. She was a member of Trinity Holiness Church. Rita loved her family dearly, and her children and grandchildren were the highlights of her life. She also loved to help anyone in need, especially the underprivileged. In her free time, Rita enjoyed spending time outside in her yard tending to her flowers as well as sewing.
Rita is survived by her husband of 56 years, Terrell Gourley of Cunningham; one daughter, Devona (Loy) Chandler of Melber; three sons, Monte Gourley and Shane Gourley, both of Cunningham and Shawn (Sarah) Gourley of Melber; one sister, Gail (Jerrell) Womble of Cunningham; seven grandchildren, Brooke (Madison) Fruge’ of Cunningham, Trent (Rebecca) Chandler of Cunningham, Trevor (Alisha) Gourley of Fulton, Troy Don (Tabatha) Chandler of Sallisaw, Oklahoma, Shayla (Dylan) Smith of Hickory, Saylor Gourley and Sawyer Gourley, both of Melber; three great-grandchildren, Annie Kate Chandler, Bella Fruge’ and Joelle Gourley.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Sharon Whaley, and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Trinity Holiness Church in Cunningham with Aaron Burnett officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Holiness Church Cemetery. Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Trinity Holiness Church.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
