Rita Frances Gross, 71, of Paducah passed away at 8:13 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at her residence.
Mrs. Gross worked as a staffing secretary for Lourdes Hospital and was a member of Highland Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Paducah.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Gross of Paducah; two daughters, Theresa (Jon) Brenneman of Paducah, Suzanne (Allan) Tapp of Paducah; two brothers, Charlie (Elaine) Hill of Pensacola, Florida, Joe (Georgeann) Hill of Pensacola, Florida; brother-in-law; Greg (Marilyn) Gross of Paducah; three grandchildren, Alex Brenneman, Austin Tapp, Evelyn Tapp; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn Cotton and Mary Frances Hill; brother-in-law, Larry Gross.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Rev. Doug Hughes officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Paducah.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Highland C.P. Church, 3950 Lovelaceville Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may also leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.