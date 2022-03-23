WICKLIFFE — Rita Ellen Mayolo, 82, of Wickliffe, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022 at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Rita was born on Nov. 5, 1939, to the late Fredrick Zilhman Callis and Floretta Rhodes Callis. She was a very active member of St. Mary Catholic Church in La Center. Rita loved Notre Dame sports and she loved cooking especially making Italian dishes that her in-laws taught her how to make. She will most be remembered for the great love that she had for her children, her grandchildren and her dogs.
Rita is survived by four sons, Michael Mayolo of Barlow, Mark Mayolo and wife, Tracye of Smyrna, Tennessee, John Mayolo of Paducah and Jay Mayolo of Wickliffe; daughter-in-law Bonnie Mayolo; six grandchildren, Brandy Elliott (Phil), Sarah Mayolo, Rachael Helm (Brandon), Silvio Mayolo (Emily Beckman), Margaret Mayolo, Matthew Mayolo (Raygen); five great-grandchildren, Baylee Kinsey, Brooke Elliott, Leighton Helm, Kamden Mayolo, Saoirse Mayolo; and one sister, Claudette Scheermesser of Maryland.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Sylvio Lawrence Mayolo; one brother, David Callis; and her parents.
Funeral Mass for Rita will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church of LaCenter with Emmanuel Udoh officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Church Cemetery in La Center.
Visitation will be held from 10 — 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022 at St. Mary Catholic Church of La Center.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Wickliffe is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: Ballard County Food Pantry, St. Mary Church, P.O. Box 570, La Center, KY 42056
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.