METROPOLIS, Ill. — Rita M. Cotten, 76, of Metropolis, died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
She is survived by two daughters, Laurie Swick and Candi Caudle; a son, Joe Cotten; a brother, Ray Clark; and three grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kramer and Lucy Warner Clark; and her husband, Larry Cotton.
No memorial services are planned at this time.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
