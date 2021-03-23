HICKORY — Ricky Allen Sadler Jr., 39, of Hickory, passed away at 4:50 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield. Ricky was a member of Hickory Baptist Church. He was the owner of Hester’s Transmission & Auto Repair and was a former contractor. He enjoyed competing in demolition derbies and dirt track racing. His greatest joy in life was his family and his roochies.
Ricky is survived by his wife of 21 years, Ashley Sadler of Hickory; two daughters, Abby Sadler (Mason Fowler) of Hickory and Alexis Sadler (Jake Whitford) of Hickory; his two roochies, Axel and Arely; mother, Penny Moyers Jaquet of Hickory; and in-laws, Joe Pat, Martha and Kristian Gibson of Mayfield; along with aunts, uncles, cousins and Nanny by marriage, Rachel Viniard.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ricky Allen Sadler, Sr.; stepfather, Mike Jaquet; maternal grandparents, Calvin Sr. and Mary (Betty) Moyers; paternal grandfather, Charles Sadler; and papaw by marriage, Charles Viniard.
Funeral services for Ricky will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield. Rev. Barry Summerville and Rev. Mark Burnett will officiate with burial to follow in the North Mt. Zion Cemetery. Friends are invited to call between 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday March 23, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Pallbearers will be Curtis Scott, Jake Whitford, Mason Fowler, Jason Moyers, Ronnie Moyers and Calvin Moyers III. Honorary pallbearers will be Bubba Hester, Wesley Hester, Reggie Roach and Dan Larson.
