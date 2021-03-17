Ricky Neblett-Lombardo, 60, of Paducah, died Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Ricky was born December 27, 1960, and retired as a deckhand on a towboat.
Ricky is survived by one sister, Paula Neblett; one brother, Grady Neblett; two loving aunts who stepped forward and became mother figures, Retha Lombardo and Linda Deaton; one niece, Gabryan; three nephews, JP, Jarred, and Blake; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Preceding Ricky in death are his parents, Betty and Clarence Neblett; one brother, David Neblett; and grandparents, Pauline and Frank Hiett.
Ricky will be cremated and services will be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center for their excellent care.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
