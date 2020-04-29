GILBERTSVILLE — Ricky Neal, 56, of Gilbertsville, died at 12:46 a.m. Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Mr. Neal worked in maintenance for Kentucky Dam Golf Course.
He is survived by his father, Raymond Neal; two sisters, Bonnie Adair and Tammy Holmes, both of Benton; two nieces; and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marbah Bohannon Neal.
There are no services scheduled.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr is handling the arrangements. You may leave your condolences or a message for the family online at filbeckandcann.com.
