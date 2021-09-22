MAYFIELD — Ricky Thomas Hurt, 69, of Mayfield, passed away at 8:06 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah. Ricky was a retired pipefitter and a member of Local Union #184 Plumbers & Steamfitters.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda Savage Hurt of Mayfield; daughter, Shauna Nicole Jones of Paducah; grandson, Korbin Jones of Paducah; sister, Darlene Arnett of Mayfield; brother, Johnny Hurt of Mayfield; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Thomas & Nonzell (Lamb) Hurt.
Graveside services for Ricky will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Wingo with Rev. Steve Melvin officiating. Friends are invited to call between 9 — 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
