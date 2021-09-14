MAYFIELD — Ricky Thomas Hurt, 69, of Mayfield, died at 8:06 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.

Arrangements were incomplete at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.

Service information

Sep 18
Visitation
Saturday, September 18, 2021
8:00AM-9:30AM
Brown Funeral Home - Mayfield
1223 West Broadway
Mayfield, KY 42066
Sep 18
Graveside Service
Saturday, September 18, 2021
10:00AM
Pleasant Valley Cemetery
State Route 1763
Wingo, KY 42088
