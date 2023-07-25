Ricky Glenn Bristow, 70, of Paducah, died on July 20, 2023, as a result of lung cancer.
Ricky was born on June 3, 1953, to Doris and Billy Bristow in Paducah. The family moved to the Chicago area when Rick was two years old where he lived until he graduated from high school.
Shortly afterward, Ricky chose to move back to Paducah where he always felt at home. Ricky served as a medic in the Kentucky National Guard from 1977 to 1983 when he received an honorable discharge. One of Ricky’s favorite pastimes was walking five miles a day in downtown Paducah, where he befriended many people at his favorite restaurants and coffee shops. When his sisters visited, he would proudly introduce them to his many friends at The Gold Rush and Etcetera Coffeehouse. He was a very simple and humble man, intelligent, kind to a fault and very generous with what little he had. He was a man of faith and passed professing his readiness to go Home to his Lord.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Doris Bristow; his beloved sister, Billie Jean Kern; and his godparents Gilbert and Betty Sandoval.
He is survived by his sisters, Connie Bristow and Terri Sierra (Christopher), six nephews and their families, as well as many cousins in Paducah and Chicago.
A private funeral mass will be held at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
