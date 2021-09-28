HICKORY — Ricky Dale Clark, 69, of Hickory, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
He retired from Richard’s Small Engine in Lone Oak as parts manager. He was a member of Walnut Grove Church of Christ in Benton.
Surviving are his daughter, Krisi Madding of Fulton; son, Austin Clark of Paducah; mother, Rosalene (Dowdy) Clark of Benton; brother, Leonard Clark of Murray; sisters, Monda Culp of Benton, Bonita Clark of Benton, Kentucky; and three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alton Clark.
Funeral services were held Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home, Benton. Kevin Knees, Rev. Randell Boyd and Murray Riley will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Walnut Grove Church Cemetery, Benton.
The family request that memorial contributions be made to Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002.
