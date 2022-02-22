Ricky Allen Metcalf, 57, of Kevil, passed away Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Ricky was born in Paducah on Feb. 16, 1965, to the late Joe Metcalf and Kathern Whittaker Metcalf. He was of the Baptist faith. Ricky loved going to auctions, traveling, watching NASCAR, watching Harry Potter with his granddaughter, collecting guns, searching for arrowheads or any other Native American artifacts. He was in fleet maintenance at UPG-DCC. What Ricky will most be remembered for is how he loved his family and how he loved being called “gramps”.
Ricky is survived by the lady who has been by his side for 26 years and has been his wife for 19 years, Donna Metcalf; two daughters, Gerrie Ann Leek of Newport News, Virginia, and Shae Gugle (Nathan) of West Frankfort, Illinois; one sister, Chris Burns of Paducah; and three grandchildren, Zachery Gugle, Madison Gugle, Jeffery Gugle all of West Frankfort, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother-in-law, Timmy “Yea Yea” Burns.
Funeral service for Ricky will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Jay Orazine officiating.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy can take the form of donations to: American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 2167, Lexington, KY 40588.
