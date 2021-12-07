Rick Walden, 73, of West Paducah, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at his residence.
Rick was born to the late Lewis Earl Walden and Esther Mae DeFreitas on Dec. 18, 1947, in Paducah. He was honored to have had the late Walter DeFreitas as a stepfather and Berenda Walden of Paducah as a stepmother.
Rick is survived by the love of his life, best friend, caregiver and fiancé, Mary Jane “Janie” Owsley; his children, Holly Adams (Tim) of Kevil, Jason Walden (Missy), of Paducah and Clarissa Walden, of Paducah; his stepmother, Berenda Walden; siblings, Trudy Walden Wyatt, of Paducah, Jim DeFreitas (Brenda), of Marion, Kentucky; grandchildren, Cohen Adams, Bella Adams, Emily Bolton all of Kevil, Jeffery Vance, of Franklin, Tennessee, Alexis Irwin-Walden, of Paducah, Michael Nickerson, Kyle Nickerson (Tiffany), Cody Nickerson, all of Spring, Texas; great-grandchildren, Beckham Nickerson and Presley Nickerson, of Spring, Texas; he is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and stepfather, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Shannon Johnston; siblings, Dennis Earl Walden, Claudia Agnes Denton and John DeFreitas.
Rick owned and operated Walden Service in his younger years and he owned Rick Walden Hardwood Floors until the onset of his illness. Rick however was probably best known for his homemade peanut butter fudge. Everyone loved his fudge. If you ever had peanut butter fudge at a Heath ballgame, Rick probably made it.
Rick never met a stranger. He had a big heart and would help anyone anytime if they asked. Having a big heart, he was taken advantage of several times, his response to that was “If they can live with it, I can live without it.” Rick was happiest when he had someone to aggravate. He didn’t mind telling everyone he was his mama’s favorite.
Rick also loved basketball and he loved teaching children how to play basketball and especially shooting free throws. He loved to watch high school basketball and University of Kentucky basketball.
Rick loved the Lord and seeing people get saved. He loved his fiancé, children and his family with all his heart. He always said I love you but God loves you more. To know him was to love him.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his caregivers, Susan Snelson, Shelbe Brown, Dana Looper, and Jon Snelson. Thank you for all of the love and care you gave him. Thank you for helping us spoil him. Also thank you to Baptist Home Health for their years of care and to Lourdes Hospice for their support during this time.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Tim Smith and Larry Davidson officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 — 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, Martha’s Vineyard P.O. Box 8307 Paducah, KY 42002-8307; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
