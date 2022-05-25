Rick A. Meeks, 69, of Paducah, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Mr. Meeks was born in Paducah, on Feb. 22, 1953, to the late Pete and Dot Meeks. He was a graduate of Lone Oak High School and received his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky. Rick was a certified public accountant who retired in 2018 after being a partner for 38 years with Clayton, Byrd & Meeks, LLP. He was a member of Southland Baptist Church, the Lions Club, and Rolling Hills Country Club. Mr. Meeks was passionate about golf and was affectionately referred to as “Meeko” by his golfing buddies. He was the epitome of a family man, and his self-proclaimed purpose in life was his children and later, his grandchildren. His greatest joy in life was simply spending time with those he valued most. He will be remembered for his loyalty to family and friends, having a fun-loving personality, and his contagious laugh.
Rick is survived by his wife of 46 years, Beverly Lee Meeks; his daughters, Dr. Natalie Meeks Ballert (Dr. John Ballert) of Paducah, and Dr. Jillian Meeks Nyquist (James Nyquist) of Nolensville, Tennessee; his son, Dr. Landen Meeks (Dr. Van Meeks) of Paducah; one brother, Jim Meeks (Natalie) of Memphis, Tennessee; and 10 grandchildren, Anderson Ballert, Lucas Ballert, Beckham Ballert, Ainsley Ballert, Paul Meeks, Jack Meeks, Claire Meeks, Brooks Nyquist, Marcie Nyquist, and Miller Nyquist.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James “Pete” and Dorothy “Dot” Meeks.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Topper Council officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 — 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, 1760 Centre St Suite A, Rapid City, SD 57703.
You may share a Hug From Home, leave a message for the family, or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.