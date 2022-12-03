Richard Watson, 76, of Paducah, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:07 p.m. at Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center of Paducah.
Richard worked as a mechanic for the city of Paducah in the 1970s and early 1980s. He later worked for Dirt Works Excavating as a dump truck driver, but would later become disabled. He enjoyed watching Nascar and loved going to the dirt tracks in Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana and Illinois.
Richard is survived by one son, Michael Dale (Pat) Watson; five grandkids; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding Richard in death is one son, Ricky Watson; his parents, Clifford and Inez Watson; one brother, Rodger Watson; and one sister, Carolyn Roberts.
Funeral services for Richard will be held Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Lindsey Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Thweatt officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 or on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to service hour.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
