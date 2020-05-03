MELBER — Richard Leonard, 93, of Melber, Kentucky, passed away at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.
Richard was a retired farmer. He spent many years hauling lime for Mayfield Milling Co., which allowed him to see so many people that he considered friends. Richard was a wonderful man with an incredible work ethic, actions he learned from working alongside his father.
Richard was a devout family man. He loved spending time with his loved ones. Whether this was in the field or sitting around the table, he loved to tell a good story. Richard enjoyed history and loved to share the connections people had in life. Working in tobacco provided the perfect opportunity to pass along his knowledge and to give us a history lesson.
Richard and Tiss loved to dance. They spent many weekends with their close friends at Trails End Ranch and the American Legion, where he loved to hear Tiss play the piano.
He is survived by his two children, Allen (Cynthia) Leonard, Julia Russell; five grandchildren, Jeremy (Marcie) Leonard, Bethany (Kreg) Denton, Jordan (Sara) Leonard, Lindsay Russell, Jody (Katelyn) Russell; nine great-grandchildren, Anna (Jordyn) Abell, Abbi Denton, Madeline Leonard, Joselyn Leonard, Lydia Denton, Cale Leonard, Nora Denton, Kash Russell, Tessa Mae Leonard; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Gloria “Tiss” Leonard; his parents, William Oscar and Ethel Lyell Leonard; eight siblings, Beatrice Yeltema, Gladys Nance, W.O. Leonard, J.W. Leonard, Neva Hust, Eva Hunt, Nettie B. Morefield and Francis Wood.
Private funeral Services for Richard will be held at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Allcock Cemetery in Melber.
Contributions may be made to the Allcock Cemetery Fund, c/o Darren Otey, P.O. Box 95, Melber, KY 42069.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program at milnerandorr.com, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.