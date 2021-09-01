GRAND RIVERS — Richard Charles Snow, 74, of Grand Rivers died at 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at his home.
He was a supervisor at Georgia Pacific Paper Mill in Camas, Washington; and of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry Pace of Grand Rivers; two daughters, two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private memorial service to be held at a later date.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.