COLUMBUS, Ohio — Richmond Vervin Smith, 96 of Columbus, formerly of Paducah, died Sunday. Oct. 31, 2021.
He was a member of Burks Chapel A.M.E. Church of Paducah and was veteran of the United States Navy where he served in World War II.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Anna L. Smith; one son, Richmond J. Smith; two brothers, Otis and Edward Smith; two sisters, Alice Hayes and Lily B. Scott; and his parents, Richmond D. and Dora L. Smith.
Surviving family members are one daughter, Linda Payne of Pickerington, Ohio; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Services will be at noon Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home, with Rev. Donna Lorhorn officiating. Burial with military honors at Oak Grove Cemetery in Paducah will follow the services.
Friends may call 11 a.m. — noon Friday at the funeral home.
Masks are required for all attendees.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
