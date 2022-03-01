SYMSONIA — Richard Skelton, 67, of Symsonia, formerly of Paducah, passed away on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at his residence.
Richard was born in Seymour, Indiana, on Feb. 3, 1955, to the late Artie and Ruth Skelton. He was a member of Heartland Church of Paducah where he served as a deacon, elder and most recently as the maintenance supervisor. Richard loved spreading the word of God. He witnessed to many locals through his service with ACTS Ministry and also lead his Sunday school group, “Fishers of Men”. Richard also served the Lord abroad on multiple mission trips all across the world. He also loved sports and was very athletic. Richard graduated from Reidland High School where he was an extremely talented basketball player. He loved the game of basketball, and was known as the oldest, and in his eyes, the “best” player on his Heartland basketball team. Richard had a passion for the outdoors and loved to hunt, fish and scavenge for morel mushrooms in the wild. He was a man who loved to stay busy and had many hobbies including his most recent love for wood working.
Richard is survived by his wife of 47 years, Cassy Skelton of Symsonia; two sisters, Julie (Gary) Riley of Mayfield and Vickie Skelton of Paducah; three grandchildren, Taylor Skelton (Kaleb) Shaikh of Paducah, Ridge Smith of Symsonia and Landon Baker of Paducah; one great-grandchild, Raylan Shaikh; two sons-in-law, Matthew Williams and Chad Baker, both of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his two daughters, Tara Skelton Baker and Tana Skelton Williams; and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Heartland Church with Rev. Nathan Joyce officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery. Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the service time of 2 p.m. at Heartland Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Richard Skelton to Heartland Church, attn. ACTS Ministry, 4777 Alben Barkley Drive, Paducah, KY 42001; or to Beyond Uganda, 2920 Lone Oak Rd. Paducah, KY 42003.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.