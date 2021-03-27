Richard Cornelius Roberts, of Paducah, died on Thursday, March 25, 2021.
He was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church and Grace Episcopal Church.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Miller Roberts; a son, Gifford Blyton Roberts; a brother, John Baldwin Roberts Jr.; two stepchildren, J. Patrick Kerr Jr. and Kelly Chapman; and three stepgrandchildren.
He was married to the late Julia Blyton Roberts. His parents were John Baldwin Roberts and Emily Beaufait Roberts.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Grace Episcopal Church with the Rev. Charles Uhlik officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Kenton Cemetery.
There will be limited seating and the service will be live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page.
Donations can be made to the Paducah Symphony Orchestra Endowment Fund or the donor’s preference of an Eleemosynary Organization.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
