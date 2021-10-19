MEMPHIS — Funeral services for Richard “Rick” Kaufman 67, of Memphis, formerly of Paducah, were held Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Bellevue Baptist Church with Dr. Steve Gaines officiating.
Rick was a 1972 graduate of Lone Oak High School and moved to Memphis after attending college. Rick was a CPA and worked with the Bailey, Kaufman, Scheibelhut PLLC Accounting firm. Rick was an avid University of Kentucky fan. Rick loved to ride motorcycles, and had a keen interest in genealogy.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Kaufman; one daughter, Marcy (Brady) Richardson; two sons, David (Haley) Kaufman and Chris (Kassidy) Kaufman; mother, June Shoulta Kaufman; two sisters, Janet (Donnie) Englert and Glenda Fayta; two brothers, Robert Kaufman and Gary (Marie) Kaufman; one grandchild, K.J. Kaufman; several nieces and nephews and many cousins.
Preceding in death was his first wife, Debbie Kaufman; father, Herman Leroy Kaufman; one son, Kyle Kaufman; and one sister, Mary Ann Kaufman
Local arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
