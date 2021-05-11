Richard “Richy” G. Boyd, Jr., 65, of Paducah, passed away at 6:34 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah. He was employed by the Illinois Central Railroad and the Canadian National Railroad as an engineer for 46
years.
Richy will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Richard and Aleatha Jones Boyd of Paducah; wife; Cynthia Hundman Boyd; daughter, Heather McAllister of Paducah, Kentucky; sons, Jason Boyd, and wife, Meghann of Brooksville, Florida, Chris Boyd of Martin, Tennessee, Michael Boyd and wife, Becky of Memphis, Tennessee; sister, Karen Cook, and husband, Jerry of Centralia, Illinois; and five grandchildren.
Per Richy’s wishes, he will be cremated and no services will be held at this time.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
