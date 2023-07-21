MARION — Richard Ray Rudd, 78, of Marion, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Crittenden Community Hospital in the presence of his daughters.

Born Oct. 6, 1944, in Paducah, Richard was the youngest child of Ray and Imogene Rudd. He grew up on the family farm in the Kaler community and was a 1963 graduate of Symsonia High School. He joined the Clarks River Baptist Church upon his baptism as a young boy. Throughout his life, Richard served the church as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, song leader, trustee, and custodian. He had been a member of the Marion Baptist Church for 29 years upon his death.

Service information

Jul 21
Funeral Ceremony
Friday, July 21, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Clarks River Baptist Church
St Rt 131
Symsonia, KY 42082
