MURRAY — Richard R. Smith, 87, died on Oct. 1, 2021, at his home in Murray.
Richard was born in Murray on Nov. 11, 1933, and graduated from Murray Training School. He went on to graduate from Murray State University in 1968. He married Norma Sue Carnal of Slaughters, Kentucky, Dec. 21, 1958. Richard started working at B.F. Goodrich chemical plant in Calvert City in 1956 and retired from Westlake Monomers in 1997. Richard was a longtime member of the University Church of Christ in Murray where he served as a deacon for many years and as an elder for 17 years, retiring in 1996. He was instrumental in the establishment of West Kentucky Prison Ministries. Richard and Sue traveled and served with Sojourner Ministries from 2007 to 2021. Richard and Sue were wintertime residents of the Palmetto Palms community in Fort Myers, Florida, since 2008 and weree active members of the Gulf Coast Church of Christ in Fort Myers.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Gaydara Lynn Smith; parents, Boone Dawson and Mary McKeel Smith; and one brother, Rob E. Smith.
Those left to cherish many wonderful memories include his wife of 62 years, Norma Sue Carnal Smith; son, Terry K. Smith and wife Cheryl of Centerville, Ohio; son, David M. Smith of Murray; grandson, Joe Staley of Berkeley, California; grandson, Mark Wells and wife Chelsea of Murray; grandson, Matthew Wells of Murray; granddaughter, Taylor Smith of Homer, Arkansas; grandson, Grant Smith of Kettering, Ohio; and sister-in-law, Judy Wood of Owensboro.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mr. Richard Smith is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at University Church of Christ in Murray. Charlie Bazzell will officiate. Burial will follow at Murray City Cemetery. Pallbearers include, Mark Wells, Matt Wells, Christopher Walker, David Taylor, Kenny Burkes and Rick Murdock.
His family welcomes visitors from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family is encouraging donations to New Pathways for Children in Melber, nline @ npfc.net, or to the 12-step Recovery Program at the University Church of Christ, 801 N 12th St., Murray, KY 42071, (payable to University Church of Christ).
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mr. Richard Smith by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray is entrusted with caring for the family of Mr. Richard Smith.
