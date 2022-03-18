PRINCETON — Richard P’Pool, 67, of Princeton, died Monday, March 14, 2022, at Christian Care Community in Hopkinsville.
He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era and managed communications for United States Presidents Nixon, Ford and Carter. He retired from ISP Chemical and was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Jodell Guthrie P’Pool; three daughters, Holly Jo Patterson of Pensacola, Florida, Anna K. P’Pool-Cook of Caldwell County, Laura MacKenzie P’Pool Copeland of Louisville; one son, Richard Seth P’Pool of Princeton; four brothers, Steve P’Pool of Louisville, Fred P’Pool of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Todd P’Pool of Caldwell County, David P’Pool of Caldwell; seven grandchildren;
He was preceded in death by one brother and one grandson. His parents were H.C. Jr. and Anna Kathryn Morris P’Pool.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, at Morgan’s Funeral Home with Mike Boyd officiating and Joe Farless assisting. Burial will follow in Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery in Caldwell County.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Morgan’s Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to Glenn Martin Genealogy Research Center, 114 South Harrison Street, Princeton, KY 42445.
