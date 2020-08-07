KEVIL — Richard “Ricky” Lewis Pippin, 59, of Kevil, died at his home Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
Mr. Pippen was a member of Providence Baptist Church. He owned an operated a heating-and-air business for several years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He is survived by his mother, Betty Pippin of Kevil; two sisters, Debbie Franks of Paducah and Gayle Owsley of Kevil; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Pippin.
Services will be at 11 a.m. today, August 7, 2020, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center with the Rev. Neil Eidson officiating. Interment will be at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be after 10 a.m. today until funeral hour at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence for the family may be sent to morrow.funeralchapel.com.
